Two Parties To A Quarrel Arrested And Weapons And Equipment Seized In Maysan

The security forces in Maysan arrested two parties to a quarrel and seized unlicensed weapons and equipment, during a security operation carried out in al-Majar Al-Kabir district, south of the governorate.

The Maysan Operations Command said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA): “A force from the Second Regiment, 97th Infantry Brigade, affiliated with the Operations Command, was able to arrest (4) defendants from both sides of an quarrel and seized a number of weapons and equipment,” noting that " the accused along with the seized items were handed over to the requesting party.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency