European Commission Announces New Support Package for Moldova

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced a new package of support package for Moldova.

In a statement during her visit to the Moldovan capital Chisinau, she said "my message to the people of Moldova is that we stand by you", noting that the new package will include lower roaming charges between the European Union and Moldova, the provision of 100 million euros ($106 million) to the country's energy system, financing of the transport system and the provision of broader long-term economic assistance to the aspiring EU nation.

She also referred to Russia's endeavors to destabilize Moldova with numerous measures, stressing that the European Union would stand with the Chisinau authorities to address these schemes.

The European Union imposed sanctions on seven politicians and businessmen of Moldovan or Russian nationality who were involved in planning violent demonstrations or unauthorized capital removal from Moldova, and announced the freezing of those persons' assets, preventing them from traveling to or through the regional bloc.

Source: Qatar News Agency