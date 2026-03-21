European Stocks Close Lower as Indices Decline

Doha: European stock indices wrapped up the trading session on a downward trend, marking a drop across major indices. According to Qatar News Agency, the pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced a decline of 1.78 percent, closing at 573.28 points. The German DAX index also saw a significant drop, falling by 1.94 percent to end at 22,397.43 points. In France, the CAC 40 index faced a decrease of approximately 1.82 percent, closing at 7,665.62 points. Meanwhile, in the UK, the FTSE 100 index ended the session with a decline of about 1.44 percent, finishing at 9,918.33 points.