European Union Considers Developments in Russia an Internal Affair

President of the European Council Charles Michel described developments in Russia as an "internal Russian affair", following the mutiny led by the military Wagner Group against the Russian military leadership.

Michel tweeted that he is closely following the situation in Russia and is in contact with other EU leaders, as well as partners in the grouping of seven of the world's advanced countries (G7), emphasizing EU's firm support to Ukraine and its president.

Wagner Group proclaimed that it had seized control over the Russian Rostov-on-city that borders Ukraine following the escalation of tension between Russian military leadership and head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin who accused the Russian leadership of being behind the deaths of thousands of its fighters in the military operations in Ukraine and promised to retaliate.

Russian authorities accused Prigozhin of launching a mutiny and spearheading an armed insurgency and initiated a criminal case against him to be prosecuted.

