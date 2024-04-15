EvoTec Power Set to Showcase Innovative Alternator Solutions at Middle East Energy 2024

ANHUI, China, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EvoTec Power, a leading China generator manufacturer, is set to exhibit its alternator innovations at the Middle East Energy exhibition from April 16th to 18th, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. Visit EvoTec Power at Stand No. S2. F40 to explore their cutting-edge solutions for the energy sector.

Middle East Energy is the region’s largest energy exhibition and conference, attracting over 1,300 exhibitors from around the world. The event provides a platform for companies to showcase their products and solutions across various energy sectors, including critical and backup power, energy storage, transmission and distribution, renewable and clean energy, energy consumption and management, and smart solutions.

EvoTec Power will be highlighting three of its groundbreaking alternator products:

TH528 High-Voltage Series Generator: This high-efficiency, high-output alternator supports generators with a maximum voltage of up to 13800V and a top power output of 2750 kVA. Its unique design offers excellent energy conversion efficiency, optimal ventilation, and easy maintenance. TCM288 Series Marine Alternator: Designed specifically for marine applications, the TCM288 series offers power ranging from 188 to 281kVA. This waterproof alternator series features high operating efficiency and fast response speed. With additional marine varnish, it is moisture-proof, mold-proof, and anti-fogging, making it perfect for ships operating in oceanic environments. TCU188 Series Industrial Generator: The TCU188 series alternator provides reliable performance in industrial settings, with a power range of 25/54kVA. Its short structure, shockproof design, and additional marine varnish ensure durability and extended service life.

EvoTec Power’s alternators are equipped with advanced features such as high response speed, fast start-up, and superior overload capacity, making them the preferred choice for various industries, including energy, telecommunications, mining, and marine.

About EvoTec Power:

Established in 2011, EvoTec Power holds more than 45 national patents and aims to become the leading alternator manufacturer brand worldwide. With a strong focus on product quality and reliability, EvoTec Power ensures a 100% product qualification rate and strives for a ≧97% satisfaction rate for its products and services.

To learn more about EvoTec Power’s innovative alternator solutions, visit Stand No. S2. F40 at Middle East Energy 2024 or explore their website at https://en.evotecpower.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: EvoTec Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Website: https://en.evotecpower.com/

Telephone: 400-880-5328

Email: info@evotecpower.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9089322