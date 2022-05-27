FiberHome Assists Philippines to Install The Marine Cable Network

MANILA, Philippines, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On May 26 2022, the vessel Fenghua 21, owned by FiberHome Marine Network Equipment Co., Ltd., finished the cable landing successfully at north of Siargao Island. The completion of cable landing marks that FiberHome has fully delivered five segments of phase II of PLDT DSCPA2 which has total length of 230 km.

On May 26, FiberHome project team held a grand ceremony with PLDT high level managements and Siargao Governors at Rizal landing site. Dale Ramos and Debbie Hu from PLDT gave the speeches on the ceremony, they affirmed the efforts what FiberHome partner has done in this project. PLDT gave a high praise to the high-quality and efficient provided service. Siargao Governors expressed sincere gratitude to PLDT and FiberHome for the telecommunication network construction at Siargao area. The project will greatly improve the digital communication at local, and promote employment and economic development at that area. After the ceremony, the representatives of PLDT have embarked the vessel for a visit.

The whole DSCPA2 is an EPC full turnkey project whose routes cover mostly areas on all islands in Philippines. The whole routes’ network contains around 20 segments which connects more than 10 islands and 30 landing points.

Relying on the ability of FiberHome Group in the whole optical communication industry chain, FiberHome Marine has become a marine network system supplier and general integrating contractor with independent intellectual property rights who has integrated the R&D, design and production capacity of a full range of shore end transmission equipment, underwater system equipment, submarine optical cable and core devices. FiberHome Marine can provide seven major services including simulation design, desktop research, marine survey, license handling, product supply, installation and construction Maintain and support.

Fenghua 21 is the first cable laying vessel which can be used in the construction of marine optical cable communication system project in Guangdong province, China. The vessel has nearly 7000 tones water draft, and deploys professional equipment and software such as an advanced DP2 dynamic positioning system, the domestic first A-Frame crane, submarine buried plow, dual channels linear cable laying machine, and Makailay software system. With those equipment and system’s assistance, Fenghua 21 can independently do the high-precision laying of marine optical cable work in deep water.

With the smooth delivery in DSCPA 2 project, FiberHome Marine will continue to move towards the next journey, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the global industrial value chain, and set sail for the construction of a global marine network.

