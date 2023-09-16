First Saudi relief plane leaves for Libya to help flood victims

In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the first Saudi relief plane left today from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, for Benina International Airport, in Benghazi, Libya.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the plane was carrying 90 tons of food and shelter material to be distributed to those affected by the devastating floods witnessed by Libya.

A Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) team that manages the distribution of relief aid in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent is set to supervise the delivery of the items dispatched.

The aid is testimony to the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom’s leadership, which always stands by friendly countries in times of crises and hardships.

Source: Bahrain News Agency