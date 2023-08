Ten people have been killed and 18 remain missing after heavy rain battered the city of Baoding in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said Saturday.All the districts and counties in Baoding have suffered floods due to the impact of Typhoo…

Ten people have been killed and 18 remain missing after heavy rain battered the city of Baoding in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Saturday.

All the districts and counties in Baoding have suffered floods due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri over the past few days, with an average precipitation of 353.1 mm.

The floods have damaged 79,000 hectares of crops. A total of 4,448 houses have collapsed and 7,286 have been severely damaged.

Source: Qatar News Agency