Hama, Five citizens were martyred Saturday in the explosion of a land mine left behind by the terrorist organization (Daesh) in the vicinity of Tal Salamah in Hama countryside. A local source told SANA reporter that citizens were searching for truffle mushrooms in the eastern countryside of Salamiyah, and a landmine exploded on them, causing of their martyrdom. The source added that their bodies were transferred to Salamiyah National Hospital. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency