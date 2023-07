The Syrian gymnastics team obtained five medals (one silver and 4 bronze) at the conclusion of competitions of the Arab Sports Games in Algeria.Player Laith Najjar obtained one silver and two bronze, while Alexandra Maksimova won two bronze medals in t…

The Syrian gymnastics team obtained five medals (one silver and 4 bronze) at the conclusion of competitions of the Arab Sports Games in Algeria.

Player Laith Najjar obtained one silver and two bronze, while Alexandra Maksimova won two bronze medals in the balance in the floor movements.

The Syrian team has achieved 33 various medals in the Arab sports games of Algeria until now.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency