Five Palestinians injured, others arrested as occupation forces storm areas in the West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, Five Palestinians were injured and others were arrested on Thursday as Israeli occupation forces stormed different areas in the West Bank. Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the Qalandia camp northeast of the occupied city of Jerusalem from several directions with a bulldozer that stationed in several areas there. They raided and searched homes and opened fires on the Palestinians, causing the injury of four Palestinians and arresting two brothers from Abu Dis town, east of the city. The occupation forces also stormed Nablus city in the West Bank, surrounded a building, and opened fires on the Palestinians, wounding one of them, as they raided house in Rafidia area. Meanwhile, the occupation forces stormed many cities and towns as Tulkarm, Jenin, Hebron and others, and they raided and searched houses and deployed military reinforcements there, arresting 14 Palestinians, including a child. On Wednesday, the occupation forces arrested 20 Palestinians in differe nt parts of the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency