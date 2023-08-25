Football: Barcelona Renew Contract of Star Keeper to 2028

FC Barcelona announced today the extension of the contract of its German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, until the summer of 2028.The Spanish club said in a statement on its official website that the 31-year-old German international goalkeeper had e…

FC Barcelona announced today the extension of the contract of its German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, until the summer of 2028.

The Spanish club said in a statement on its official website that the 31-year-old German international goalkeeper had extended his contract with last season's champion until 2028.

Ter Stegen participated in 379 matches with Barcelona in various competitions, during which he conceded 368 goals, keeping his net clean in 159 matches, and won 16 titles.

As of the current season, Ter Stegen has become one of Barcelona's leaders, after the departure of the trio Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

It is worth noting that the veteran goalkeeper joined Barcelona in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach, and since then, the goalkeeper has won 16 championships with Barcelona.

Source: Qatar News Agency