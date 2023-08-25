Football: Klopp Rules Out Salah Transfer to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that his club does not intend to abandon Egyptian star Mohamed Salah this summer in favor of the Saudi side Ittihad Jeddah.Media reports in England and Saudi Arabia reported that the Saudi Al Ittihad club ma…

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that his club does not intend to abandon Egyptian star Mohamed Salah this summer in favor of the Saudi side Ittihad Jeddah.

Media reports in England and Saudi Arabia reported that the Saudi Al Ittihad club made a huge offer to Salah, whose value is comparable to what the Portuguese stars Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian Neymar got to join Al Nasr and Al Hilal, respectively.

Last year, Salah extended his contract with Liverpool for an additional three seasons, and his agent confirmed earlier this month that the Egyptian star did not intend to leave Anfield.

Source: Qatar News Agency