Sport Integrity Week 2023 Kicks Off in Sao Paolo

The Activities of the fourth edition of the Sport Integrity Week started in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Saturday.Organised by the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), Sport Integrity Week (SIW2023) is held with the participation of a lineup of decision mak…

The Activities of the fourth edition of the Sport Integrity Week started in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Saturday.

Organised by the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), Sport Integrity Week (SIW2023) is held with the participation of a lineup of decision makers and representatives of governments, civil society, sports and economic sectors, along with experts and academics from more than 20 countries.

Chairman of the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) and Vaice-Chairman of SIGA, Mohammed Al Hanzab said that the Sport Integrity Week is an important milestone in support of the aspirations of SIGA in leading international efforts to protect integrity in sports and achieve the goals of sustainable development of sports in the long term.

He expressed pride that Doha will host part of this week's activities, which are full of discussion sessions and important events, which confirms the leading position of the State of Qatar as the capital of global sports and reflects its established efforts that have enabled it to become a leading country in fighting corruption and enhancing integrity in sports.

He stressed that the State of Qatar believes in sport as an important factor in achieving sustainable development and that the way to achieve its goals goes through working to enhance the mechanisms of protecting sport from corruption and to establish standards of integrity in sport.

Spanning nearly 40 cities worldwide, initiatives will unfold both in-person and virtually. Encompassing over 25 countries, SIW2023 invites prominent leaders to engage in thought-provoking, action driven and reform-oriented debates.

Anticipate remarkable collaborations, including partnership agreements with the Brazilian Ministry of Sport, the Parliamentary Front for Football Modernization, the Aspire Academy, and the Portuguese Municipality of Pombal.

A Football Integrity Match, the first of its kind to be held with this specific purpose, will be played by mixed teams, without a referee, at Sao Paulo FC's Stadium. This awareness raising sporting event will be, preceded by the inaugural Sport Integrity Forum Latin America. Additionally, the debut editions of the Esports Integrity Forum and the Football Integrity Forum will unfold in Europe, extending SIGA's sphere of influence. (MORE)

Source: Qatar News Agency