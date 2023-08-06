Foreign Affairs Minister receives GCC Secretary General

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, during his visit to Bahrain.The meeting discussed areas of joint GCC action and…

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, during his visit to Bahrain.

The meeting discussed areas of joint GCC action and ways to advance them to implement the royal directives of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, aiming towards greater integration and unity.

The two sides reviewed the council’s General Secretariat efforts to develop the performance of the joint GCC work and accomplish the tasks entrusted to it, to boost the international positioning of the council.

They also exchanged views on various topics of common interest.

Source: Bahrain News Agency