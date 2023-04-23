Foreign Ministry: An Iraqi citizen killed in the events in Sudan

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced the death of an Iraqi citizen as a result of the events in Sudan.
Source: National Iraqi News Agency
