France, Lebanon Discuss Current Situation in Lebanon, Region

French President Emmanuel Macron received the Prime Minister of Lebanon's Caretaker Government Najib Mikati in Paris and discussed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the current situation in Lebanon and the region. President Macron reiterated that France stands in support of the Lebanese army in all fields and underscores the importance of stability in Lebanon with foremost priority for electing a new president for Lebanon, Lebanese government reported in a statement. For his part, Mikati stressed the need for the international community to uphold its obligations to solve the refugee problem in Lebanon, highlighting that crisis resolution in the country lies in electing a new president to complete the establishment of constitutional institutions and embark on implementing the essential reforms. Source: Qatar News Agency