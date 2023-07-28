Japan Expands Russia Sanctions

Japan announced today the expansion of its sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the export of hybrid and electric cars, as well as other products such as plastics, in response to the war in Ukraine.The Japanese Ministry of Trade expanded the li…

Japan announced today the expansion of its sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the export of hybrid and electric cars, as well as other products such as plastics, in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Japanese Ministry of Trade expanded the list of sanctions to include cars equipped with engines of 1,900 cubic centimeters or more, in addition to hybrid and electric cars.

These Japanese sanctions come as calls from Ukraine and its allies to tighten measures against Russia escalate.

The approved sanctions will take effect on August 9th and will include other goods, such as steel, plastics, and electronic parts that could be used for military purposes.

In May, Japan decided to impose additional sanctions on Russia after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed to intensify punitive actions against Russia.

At that time, Japan stated that it would freeze the assets of 78 groups and 17 individuals, including Russian army officers, and impose an export ban to 80 Russian entities, including army research laboratories. It also banned the provision of construction and engineering services.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have also imposed further sanctions on Moscow due to the war in Ukraine and pledged to provide additional military aid to Kyiv. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency