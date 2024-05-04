Gaza Death Toll Due to Israeli Aggression Rises to 34,654

Gaza, The number of casualties of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza enclave since October has risen to 34,654 martyrs and 77,908 injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Health in Gaza highlighted that such a toll is expected to increase as there are still thousands of victims laying underneath the rubble and on roads, with the Israeli occupation soldiers preventing the paramedics and civil defense personnel from reaching out to them. Meanwhile, the Israeli fighter aircraft and artillery continued intense bombing of various areas across the Gaza enclave with a massive shelling in Rafah city south of the enclave which targeted homes, assembly points of displaced people and streets resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded. Rafah is the last refuge for over one million of Palestinian displaced people who have been commuting from one area to the other due to the Israeli aggression and are braced for new displacement waves following news about a large-scale incursion into this city, with the United Nations and many relief organizations warning of a catastrophic situation that will befall hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Rafah if the city is overrun. Source: Qatar News Agency