The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces repelled several attacks, eliminated 710 Ukrainian soldiers on various axes, and shot down 23 drones.In its daily report on the progress of the military operation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Def…

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces repelled several attacks, eliminated 710 Ukrainian soldiers on various axes, and shot down 23 drones.

In its daily report on the progress of the military operation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said that, during the past 24 hours, it had repulsed several attacks and eliminated 710 Ukrainian soldiers on various axes, shot down 23 drones and a Su-25 aircraft, and intercepted 12 missiles from a rocket launcher.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency