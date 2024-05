Singapore, Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, steered by bets that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year and the demand for the metal as a safe-haven.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,324.75 per ounce, after rising more than 1% in the previous session.

US gold futures firmed 0.1% to $2,334.30 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $27.34 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.4% to $957.90.

Palladium ticked 0.3% higher to $980.75.

Source: Qatar News Agency