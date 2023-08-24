“Government Hospitals” monitoring health status of inmates on hunger strike

The Government Hospitals Administration said that a dedicated medical team at the Correction and Rehabilitation Centre in Jao is following up on the health conditions of all inmates on hunger strike.The clinic at the centre has attended to inmates wit…

The Government Hospitals Administration said that a dedicated medical team at the Correction and Rehabilitation Centre in Jao is following up on the health conditions of all inmates on hunger strike.

The clinic at the centre has attended to inmates with conditions that require medical attention, a Government Hospitals statement said.

Those cases did not need further medical treatment and have been transferred to another building where they remain under medical observation, it added.

Government Hospitals stressed its commitment to performing its duties in providing health care in all medical specialties to inmates of reform and rehabilitation centres, in line with its responsibility to provide comprehensive care for all according to health protocols and standards.

The administration said it worked on conducting necessary medical checkups and follow up for cases that require medical attention at the Jao centre, and providing required treatment when needed.

Source: Bahrain News Agency