Electricity Minister receives outgoing British Ambassador

Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, received Roderick Drummond, the outgoing British Ambassador to Bahrain.The minister praised the historical Bahraini-British ties and its ongoing progress, highlighting the ambassador…

The minister praised the historical Bahraini-British ties and its ongoing progress, highlighting the ambassador’s efforts in strengthening Bahraini-British relations and wishing him further success in his future diplomatic assignments.

The ambassador praised the support he received throughout his tenure in Bahrain, wishing the kingdom further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency