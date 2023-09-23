Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of UN adopts special declarations about coercive measures, food security

Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, including Syria, issued a political declaration and three special statements on unilateral coercive measures, food security and decolonizationand modern colonial practices.

Head of the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, in a speech at the meeting, stressed the importance of the joint work of this group to confront attempts to undermine the Charter of UN by some Western countries, in addition to the need to highlightthe disastrous effects of unilateral, inhumane and immoral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, which affect all aspects daily life.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter was established in 2021 and currently includes/20/ countries from various geographical groups around the world, including Syria, Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, Palestine, Venezuela, Algeria and other countries, with the aim of preserving and defending the United Nations’ Charter.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency