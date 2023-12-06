Guidepoint Expands Presence in Dubai to Spur Further Growth Across the Region

Guidepoint Expands Dubai Presence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guidepoint, the world’s leading expert network and research enablement platform, announces the expansion of its Dubai offices within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move supports Guidepoint’s continued investment and growth strategy in the region, affirming its strong commitment to staff and clients from the consulting, investment, corporate, and government sectors across the Middle East.

Bilal Sabouni, Managing Director & Head of Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at Guidepoint, stated: “I’m extremely proud of the team’s success in providing our innovative research solutions and industry-leading customer service. The decision to expand our infrastructure in Dubai reflects our strong commitment to meeting the increasing demand for our services and providing even greater support to our valued clients in the region.”

Jon Adkins, Director & Head of International, added: “Guidepoint has long recognized the importance of the Middle East as a key market. The decision to expand our presence in Dubai is a strategic response to the growing business opportunities in the region. We look forward to further strengthening our relationships and contributing to the success of our stakeholders as we continue to amplify our international presence around the world.”

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint is a leading research enablement platform designed to accelerate understanding and empower decision-making through real-time access to data and hard-to-source knowledge. Backed by the world’s largest network of expertise, the company provides critical context and dimension on any topic, letting top companies, government agencies and investors rapidly turn answers into action.

