Hamas calls on countries around the world to bring Israel’s leaders to justice as “war criminals”

The Islamic Resistance Movement 'Hamas' called on today, Saturday,the countries of the world to bring Israel's leaders to justice as 'war criminals' and hold them accountable. Hamas said in a statement via Telegram: 'We appreciate the decision of the Libyan Presidential Council to join the lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa before the International Court of Justice in the two cases of genocide and the violations and practices of the Zionist entity against our Palestinian people and their land.' It added: "We consider this decision to be a confirmation of the genuine positions of the brotherly Libyan people towards our people, who are being subjected to the most horrific massacres by the Zionist killing machine." The statement continued: 'We call on all countries of the world, especially the Arab and Islamic countries, to work to isolate this rogue entity from international regulations and laws, and to put pressure to stop its crimes against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, i n the Gaza Strip, and in every place in our Palestinian land, and to support all Ways to hold him accountable and bring his terrorist leaders to justice as war criminals.' Yesterday, Friday, the Libyan Embassy in the Netherlands announced that the conditions for the State of Libya's formal submission to the International Court of Justice in the case related to the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip have been met. The Embassy stated, in a statement, that 'the Libyan side was officially notified by the court that the submission had been duly conducted, in accordance with Article 83 of the Rules of the Court,' according to the Libyan 'Al-Wasat' portal. Yesterday, Friday, the International Court of Justice announced that Libya had submitted a 'declaration of intervention' in the case, which was filed by South Africa against Israel, before the court and related to the application of 'Preventing the Crime of Genocide' Convention in Gaza. Yes terday, Friday, South Africa asked the International Court of Justice to take new emergency measures against Israel, due to its recent attack on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the court said in a statement. This is the third time, since last December, that South Africa has taken measures against Israel due to the war in Gaza. Source: National Iraqi News Agency