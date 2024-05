Manama, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, arrived here today to participate in the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain under the presidency of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Upon arrival at the Bahrain International Airport, the Secretary-General was welcomed by Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Foreign Affairs Ministry officials. Source: Bahrain News Agency