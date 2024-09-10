Hamas denies occupation allegations regarding Al-Mawasi massacre

Gaza - Ma'an - Hamas movement said in a statement, "The claims of the fascist occupation army that there were resistance elements in the targeted area are a blatant lie." The following is the full text of the statement: Statement of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding the Mawasi massacre: A new horrific massacre committed by the Zionist occupation army in Mawasi, Khan Yunis, by targeting the tents of the displaced with missiles. The massacre committed by the occupation army in Khan Yunis resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilian martyrs, most of them women and children. The claims of the fascist occupation army that there were resistance elements at the targeted site are a blatant lie. This brutal targeting of defenceless civilians, including women, children and the elderly, is a confirmation of the Nazi occupation government's continued war of extermination. The international community, the United Nations and all institutions are required to leave the box of silence and assume their r esponsibility to stop this holocaust. Source: Maan News Agency