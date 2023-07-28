HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani Conveys Condolences of HH the Amir to President of UAE

HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani conveyed the condolences of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to his brother, HH President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin …

HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani conveyed the condolences of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to his brother, HH President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Excellency also offered his condolences to Their Highnesses, the honorable members of the Al Nahyan family, during the reception of the President of the United Arab Emirates, HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi today. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency