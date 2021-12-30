HE the Prime Minister Issues Decision to Establish Executive Office

HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has issued a decision to establish an executive office that will follow HH the Prime Minister directly.

Establishing the executive office aims to bolster the efficiency of government performance in the State of Qatar and ensure achieving goals, results and implementation rates to which ministries and other government services and public entities and institutions are entrusted to achieve. This also aims to provide strategic support for these entities in this regard, in a manner that will ensure achieving the highest levels of collaboration, integration, efficiency and achievement in government work.

In order to achieve its goals, the office shall exercise all necessary competences and powers, particularly the follow up of the implementation of plans, programs, projects and initiatives approved in all economic, social, human and environmental fields, as well as monitoring and emphasizing the progress in achieving their goals. This also includes providing the necessary support for ministries and other government services and public entities and institutions to implement underway plans, programs, projects and initiatives.

Source: Government of Qatar