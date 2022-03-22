“Heartbeat of the tournament”: volunteer spirit lights up Katara Amphitheatre

Published by

TDPel Media

The volunteer application process for the FIFA (FIFA.com) World Cup Qatar 2022™ officially opened yesterday, with 20,000 places up for grabs for people from around the world to play an integral part in the tournament. The Volunteer Programme launch was marked with a glittering event at Katara Amphitheatre in Doha, where 3,500 potential applicants were greeted by special guests, including H.E. Sheikha Hind Bint Hamad Al Thani, H.E. Salah Bin Ghanem Al Ali, Minister of Sports and Youth, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, FIFA President Giann…

Read More