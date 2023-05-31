HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla’s 2 Seas Motorsport team wins big in UK

In a new Bahraini achievement, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s 2 Seas Motorsport team scored a double podium win in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship, at Donington Park in the United Kingdom.Commenting, HH Shaik…

In a new Bahraini achievement, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa's 2 Seas Motorsport team scored a double podium win in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship, at Donington Park in the United Kingdom.

Commenting, HH Shaikh Isa said, "It’s been a fantastic weekend, and I am really proud of the whole team who have turned up and delivered, on both sides of the garage."

"The yellow side showed strong pace, and were in the fight from the off, with James fighting throughout his whole stint, the stop was perfectly executed, and Jonny did what Jonny does to bring it home for the win. The silver side of the garage had a harder fight, but never gave up," he added.

"They kept plugging away, and ran their own race. Ian chipped away at every stage to move up the order, another faultless job by the pit crew gained important ground on the main competition, and Jules kept up the challenge to the flag," he also said

The duo of James Cottingham and Johnny Adam turned a front-line start into victory after beating the pressure in the final laps.

Ian Loughey and Jules Gonon also managed to change the course of their race, as they went from trying to dominate to competing fiercely to reach the podium.

Cottingham expressed his happiness with the results achieved this week and the second victory of the season. He thanked the team for providing the car that enabled the drivers to compete with strength and confidence this season.

He said that he maintained an advanced pace throughout the race and that the technical team members provided him with great support even during the pit stop, stressing that he was confident in his colleague Johnny, who continued at the same pace that led them to the podium.

Source: Bahrain News Agency