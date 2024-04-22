HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa awards the Al-Ahli Club with the 48th Crown Prince Volleyball Cup

Manama, On behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today attended the final match of the 48th Crown Prince Volleyball Cup held between the Al-Muharraq Club and Al-Ahli Club at the Isa bin Rashid Volleyball Hall, in Riffa. HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman presented the Cup to the Al-Ahli Club following their win over the Muharraq Sports Club, by 3 sets to 0. HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman also awarded medals to the runners-up. His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman emphasised that the development of sports in the Kingdom, as well as the numerous sporting achievements of Bahraini citizens, are a result of the unwavering support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the sports sector. HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the board members of the Al-Ahli Club and their fans on the victory, wishing them continued success. His Highn ess commended the performance of both teams during the game, highlighting that their sportsmanship and competitiveness reflect the advanced level of volleyball in Bahrain. HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the Bahrain Volleyball Association's (BVA) support for the sport and its organisation of the tournament, wishing them further success in the future of volleyball. Source: Bahrain News Agency