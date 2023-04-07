HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates King’s Cup winners, Al-Hala SC

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has affirmed that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s unwavering interest has contributed to developing the youth and sports…

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has affirmed that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s unwavering interest has contributed to developing the youth and sports sectors in the kingdom, commending the constant interest and follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in this regard.

HH Shaikh Nasser also paid tribute to the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for HH’s constant contributions to developing sports in Bahrain, particularly football, citing HH Shaikh Khalid’s directives to allocate BD 100,000 to the King’s Cup champions.

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulated the Chairman, board members and affiliates of the Al-Hala SC for winning the King’s Football Cup 2023, noting that the victory was the fruitful outcome of the team’s distinguished performance.

His Highness also commended the outstanding performance of the runners-up, Al-Ahli Club, wishing them every success in the upcoming competitions.

HH Shaikh Nasser also congratulated the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Football Association, led by Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, for their distinguished organisation of the final match of the prestigious cup.

It is to be noted that Al-Hala SC won the penalty shootout against Al Ahli Club 6-5 after the score remained tied at 0-0 following 90 minutes of play and two periods of extra time.

Source: Bahrain News Agency