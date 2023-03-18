HH Shaikha Hessa bint Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa Mosque opened

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s Advisor, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the Mosque of Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa…

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s Advisor, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the Mosque of Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Wife of late His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, was inaugurated in Riffa, in the Southern Governorate, today.

Marking the occasion, Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Mohammed bin Fatees Al-Hajeri, gave a speech in which he lauded the great care accorded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to houses of worship given the active role of mosques in social growth and stability. He supplicated Allah Almighty to reward Shaikha Hessa bint Ali Al Khalifa for building the mosque.

It is worth noting that HH Shaikha Hessa bint Ali Al Khalifa Mosque has been built following the traditional Bahraini architecture with a capacity of 850 male worshippers. It also has another hall with a capacity of 150 female worshippers, a house for the Imam and prayer caller (Muazzen), public facilities and car park.

Source: Bahrain News Agency