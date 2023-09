HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Leader Kim Jong-un, the General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Force…

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Leader Kim Jong-un, the General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on the anniversary of the Founding of the Republic.

Source: Qatar News Agency