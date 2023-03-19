Hilal , Rochdi discuss plan to respond to quake repercussions

Lattakia, SANA-The Governor of Lattakia Amer Hilal discussed with the Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations for Syria Najat Rochdi, and the accompanying delegation, action plan to face the repercussions of the earthquake, and response program for…

Lattakia, SANA-The Governor of Lattakia Amer Hilal discussed with the Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations for Syria Najat Rochdi, and the accompanying delegation, action plan to face the repercussions of the earthquake, and response program for the affected families.

The Governor briefed Rochdi on the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake, the human and properties losses in addition to the great challenges imposed by the circumstances of the terrorist war on Syria and the siege and unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, such as a shortage of relief equipment and supplies, which also reflected negatively on the health sector.

He emphasized that work is underway to coordinate with the government bodies ,supporters , and the friends to provide alternative housing for those affected.

For her part, Rochdi affirmed the continuation of the support provided to Syria to face the repercussions of the earthquake and find solutions that help families return to their normal lives, praising the efforts made by the governorate and its cadres with those affected, particularly in shelter centers.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency