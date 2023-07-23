HM King issues Decree 66/2023

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued Royal Decree 66/2023 appointing the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, based on a proposal by the Prime Minister, and following the approval of t…

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued Royal Decree 66/2023 appointing the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, based on a proposal by the Prime Minister, and following the approval of the Cabinet.

Under the decree, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence.

This decree shall come into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette.

Source: Bahrain News Agency