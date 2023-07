Bahrain has strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran by a group of extremists in Copenhagen, Denmark, in an act that represents incitement to religious and racial hatred.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to take decisive measur…

Bahrain has strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran by a group of extremists in Copenhagen, Denmark, in an act that represents incitement to religious and racial hatred.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to take decisive measures against these practices that contradict all human values, freedom of religion, and violate international laws.

Source: Bahrain News Agency