HM King receives Legal Affairs and Human Rights Director-General at Foreign Ministry

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received, at the Al-Safriya Palace today, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Foreign Affairs Minister, who was accompanied by Dr. Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri, the Director-General of Legal Affairs and Human Rights at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Issues related to legal affairs and human rights were discussed during the meeting.

HM the King lauded Dr. Bucheeri’s experience, competence and efforts in the service of the nation through his previous post as the kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, wishing him continued success.

HM King Hamad expressed appreciation for all Bahraini human rights competencies for their dedication to serving the kingdom’s interests and issues at international gatherings, as well as enhancing its honourable human rights record and highlighting its wide-ranging achievements.

Source: Bahrain News Agency