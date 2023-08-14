Foreign Minister receives credentials copy of Indian Ambassador-designate

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Vinod K. Jacob, who submitted a copy of his credentials as Ambassador-designate of India to Bahrain.The minister affirmed the depth of the strong Bahraini-Indian relat…

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Vinod K. Jacob, who submitted a copy of his credentials as Ambassador-designate of India to Bahrain.

The minister affirmed the depth of the strong Bahraini-Indian relations, which are based on solid foundations of mutual respect and appreciation, in light of the keenness of the two countries’ leaderships to constantly bolster them in various fields to achieve common goals, wishing the envoy every success in carrying out his diplomatic duties.

Vinod K. Jacob expressed pride in submitting a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister, affirming his country’s interest in enhancing its relations with Bahrain, and wishing the kingdom further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency