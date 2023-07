His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a cable of thanks from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in reply to HM’s congratulations on the success of this year’s Hajj season for the Hijri year 1444 AH.T…

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a cable of thanks from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in reply to HM’s congratulations on the success of this year's Hajj season for the Hijri year 1444 AH.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed deepest thanks to HM the King for his sincere wishes, wishing HM the King good health and happiness and the Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency