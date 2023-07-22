Protesters set fire to caravans of a Danish company in Basra

Protesters burned today, Saturday, caravans belonging to a Danish company in Shatt Al-Arab district, east of Basra.A security source told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: “A group of protesters burned 3 caravans belonging to a company specializ…

A security source told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "A group of protesters burned 3 caravans belonging to a company specialized in removing mines, based in the Al-Houta area in the Shatt Al-Arab district, in protest against the burning of the Noble Qur'an:, indicating:" The accident did not result in human injuries, because the headquarters was empty, and the company has not started its work yet.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency