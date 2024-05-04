HMC’s Ambulance Service Receives Prestigious International Accreditation for Fourth Consecutive Time

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced that its Ambulance Service has been recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) for the fourth consecutive time. This accreditation is a testament to its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in emergency medical dispatch, being the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that it is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. It demonstrates a strong understanding of the environment it operates in, robust quality processes and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement. The accreditation process is rigorous, involving a detailed evaluation by industry experts and a final review by the IAED of HMC's Ambulance Service's adherence to 20 different accreditation points. Assistant Executive Director of Communication at HMC's National Command Center Abdulaziz Al Yafei commented saying: "This recognition by the I AED as a Center of Excellence reflects HMC's continued dedication to providing top-quality emergency care to the community of Qatar. It is not just an honor but a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence in emergency medical services." "Our dedication and hard work have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious certification, which plays a crucial role in enhancing the trust and safety of the people of Qatar," Al Yafei said. "We are immensely proud of achieving this milestone for the fourth time, which would not have been possible without the visionary framework of the Qatar Vision 2030 and the relentless efforts of our dedicated staff," he added. The accolade was formally recognized last week at an event in Maryland, US. HMC's reaccreditation is valid for three years, during which, its Ambulance Service is committed to continuing to uphold the high international standards set by the IAED. HMCAS uses the IAED's Priority Dispatch System, a protocol-based system that is recognized as the standard of care for emergency dispatch across 46 countries. This system ensures that each emergency call is handled with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness, providing essential support to emergency responders and the community they serve. Source: Qatar News Agency