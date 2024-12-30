How Hong Kong offers top talents their next big break

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 December 2024 – Snooker superstars Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are among the latest high-profile talents to become Hong Kong residents under the city’s Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS), which facilitates top quality professionals from various fields to live and work in Hong Kong.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in action at the 2024 Hong Kong Snooker All-Star Challenge.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan and current world No.1 Trump, both frequent visitors to the city, are looking forward to spending more time in Hong Kong and embarking on a new phase of their careers.

“I am here because I enjoy the city; I love everything about Hong Kong – the food, the people, and the buildings. It is inspiring for me to be here,” said Trump, who announced his successful QMAS application last week (December 24). “For me, I really enjoy the energy in Hong Kong, so I love to be around people and I love to see people thriving and go about their business.”

O’Sullivan was delighted to announce his residency under the scheme on October 31. “Your food, your culture, it’s just a great place to live; a great place to be,” he said. “If you’re going to live your life and you want to have a good life, you should come to Hong Kong.”

O’ Sullivan and Trump will compete in front of their new “home” crowd during the World Grand Prix at the soon-to-open Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) in March 2025.

World No.1 Judd Trump during the 2024 Hong Kong Snooker All-Star Challenge.

It will be one of the first major sports events at KTSP, a state-of-the-art 28-hectare venue, which is set to transform Hong Kong’s sports and entertainment landscape.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun, hailed the effectiveness of the QMAS.

“We hope to achieve more success, because we truly believe in the attraction of Hong Kong. Be it our tax system, our natural beauty, the convenience, the great food and all the great things here in Hong Kong,” Sun said.

Hong Kong Talent Engage is a one-stop platform to attract and assist top professionals and people with valuable skills and experience to live and work in Hong Kong and enhance the city’s economic competitiveness. QMAS is one of several talent attraction schemes to attract highly skilled or talented persons globally to Hong Kong.

