HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim congratulates HH Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak on Emirati Women’s Day

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), sent a cable of congratulations to HH Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU) in the UAE, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood (SCMC), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), on Emirati Women’s Day.

HRH Princess Sabeeka praised HH Shaikha Fatima's efforts in supporting Emirati women's development, hailing Emirati women's accomplishments.

She commended the UAE's National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023-2031), led by HH Shaikha Fatima, which contributed to further elevating their status and levels of performance locally and internationally.

HRH wished HH Shaikha Fatima abundant health and the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency