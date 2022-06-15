Huawei Cloud Announced 15 Innovative Services to Inspire New Value with Partners and Developers

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today at the Huawei Partner and Developer Conference, Huawei Cloud announced 15 innovative services and two partner collaboration frameworks, GoCloud and GrowCloud. Also at the Conference, Huawei’s flagship ICT competition, Huawei Developer Competition, was kicked off.

Zhang Ping’an, Huawei Cloud CEO, said in his keynote speech, “As enterprises dive deeper into digitalization, SaaS adoption is increasing across industries. Over the next ten years, we are heading for a golden decade of SaaS. Huawei Cloud provides Everything as a Service. We strive to build the best cloud to bring SaaS faster to industries. By continuously innovating cloud services and closely working with partners and developers, we hope to spark innovation and light up the future together.”

The 15 innovative services cover Expertise as a Service, Technology as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. They include five aPaaS services for industrial, government, heating, coal mining, and education; two core aPaaS services: KooMessage for one-stop rich media messaging, and KooMap for digital twin cloud maps; as well as the new cloud store KooGallery. Mr. Zhang also announced the DataArts data governance pipeline, and various new services to the other three pipelines. They are virtual human services for the MetaStudio digital content pipeline, ModelBox (an AI application development framework) for the ModelArts AI development pipeline, and the CodeArts IDE for the DevCloud software development pipeline.

Two collaboration frameworks, GoCloud and GrowCloud, were also announced, positioned to help partners improve competency and expand the market. GoCloud aims to cultivate partner competency, help partners build robust solutions and services on Huawei Cloud, and create more value for customers. GrowCloud aims to help partners expand customer coverage, accelerate sales growth, and achieve shared success.

Huawei Cloud has always placed great importance on the ecosystem. Currently, Huawei Cloud has more than 38,000 partners, 3.02 million developers, and 7,400 Marketplace offerings released by partners. As the cloud foundation of an intelligent world, Huawei Cloud collaborates with ecosystems including Kunpeng, Ascend, HarmonyOS, and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to support the developer ecosystem. Huawei Cloud aims to attract more than 1.4 million developers this year, and plans to empower 5 million developers overall.

The Huawei Developer Competition, with the theme, “Spark Infinity”, was officially launched at the Conference. As Huawei’s top competition for ICT, the Huawei Developer Competition has set up the Cloud Foundation Track and the Industry Track, covering six regions around the world and providing a prize pool of CNY5 million. Huawei Cloud welcomes students, enterprises, and tech enthusiasts to join and create new value on the cloud.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1839334/1.jpg