Huawei Launches Four Upgrades to Its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, Empowering Enterprises to Build an Experience-Centric Campus Network

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Huawei unveiled four new upgrades of its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution: all-new Wi-Fi 6 APs, “Solar System” campus switches, enterprise-class “cloud on-ramp” converged gateways, and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) practices. Huawei also shed light on a future-proof Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology framework oriented for wireless production networks.

These upgrades reaffirm Huawei’s continuous focus on experience-centric campus networks. With such networks, enterprises will benefit from premium fully-wireless access and optimal cloud access in a wide range of scenarios — such as intelligent workplaces, intelligent buildings, and intelligent production — all accelerating the digitalization of industries.

Enterprises around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of digital transformation. In order to accelerate their digital transformation, more enterprises are investing heavily in cutting-edge network technologies — including IoT, wireless, cloud, and AI.

Moreover, access users and devices continue to proliferate on the campus network. According to IDC’s forecast, there will be 41 billion connected IoT devices and over 14 billion connected non-IoT devices globally by 2025. Meanwhile, cloudification is a growing trend among enterprises looking to deploy digital services. Gartner predicts that more than 85% of enterprises services will be deployed on the cloud in 2025.

“In the era where all things are getting connected intelligently, ubiquitous high-quality connections are crucial to enterprises’ business intelligence and also foundational for their digital services,” said Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line. “While ‘diving into digital’, each enterprise needs to build an experience-centric campus network that connects people and all things as well as office and production applications. Only then can enterprises accelerate industrial digitization.”

To accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution is equipped with new features in four aspects: wireless, wired, WAN interconnection, and intelligent O&M.

The three unique wireless capabilities — dynamic-zoom smart antenna, AI roaming, and intelligent multimedia scheduling — empower enterprises to build a fully wireless network that delivers a continuous experience. To elaborate, dynamic-zoom smart antenna innovatively supports both omnidirectional and high-density modes, greatly improving user experience in high-density environments and increasing the speed by up to 20%. AI roaming effectively resolves the pain point of frequent service interruptions during roaming at corners. The all-new AirEngine 6761-22T is the industry’s highest-performance Wi-Fi 6E AP, reaching a speed of 6.58 Gbps. Leveraging such capabilities, enterprises can build an all-gigabit network to benefit from “zero-waiting” user access, remote interaction, and file transfer.

Another upgrade is Huawei’s “Solar System” Solution, which is purpose-built to help enterprises build a fully-wireless network for intelligent buildings. This solution introduces an innovative optical-electric PoE mechanism that makes it possible to deploy wired networks on demand, just like wireless networks. The resulting benefits include easy access of 10GE wireless APs, integrated access of disparate IoT endpoints, and lowered network construction and deployment costs.

Enterprises are looking for fast, secure, and reliable cloud access, and Huawei’s all-new NetEngine AR6710 gateway holds the answer. This gateway integrates security, routing, and switching functionalities, and stands out with 2 Gbps performance and 48-port gigabit switching capabilities. It is also embedded with IPS, URL filtering, firewall, virus control, application control, and other security features, offering rock-solid security for branch services. SRv6 SD-WAN is a unique capability that implements intelligent traffic steering over all paths across the entire network to achieve optimal experience. With such an all-in-one design, the NetEngine AR6710 gateway is effectively three devices in one. All of these traits make the NetEngine AR6710 gateway ideal as an egress gateway for an enterprise with over 1000 users, with lower CAPEX.

Huawei also integrated a large number of AI capabilities into its iMaster NCE to improve campus network O&M efficiency and enhance experience throughout the entire lifecycle, from planning and construction to maintenance and optimization.

In the past few years, Wi-Fi 6 — the latest wireless access technology noted for its higher bandwidth and larger user density — has gained popularity in enterprise markets. But it still cannot fully meet the demands for ultra-low latency of less than 10 ms, ultra-high reliability of 99.999%, ultra-large bandwidth of over 2 Gbps, and strong security.

To meet these demands, Huawei went beyond Wi-Fi 6 through continuous innovation, and launched a future-proof Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology framework, extending Wi-Fi from enterprise workplaces into production environments. This latest iteration builds on the large capacity, low latency, and wide connectivity features of Wi-Fi 6, adding three unique capabilities: network-wide gigabit, real-time intelligent control, and harmonized IoT and sensing.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with more industry ecosystem partners to develop WLAN solutions based on Wi-Fi 6 Advanced technology architecture. Doing so will help build a speedy, stable, and smart wireless production network best suited for production and digital services such as machine vision, remote operations, and robotics.

To learn more about Huawei’s CloudCampus Solution, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/ solutions/business-needs/ enterprise-network/campus- network