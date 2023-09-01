Immigration Ministry announces the return of (179) displaced Yazidis to their areas of residence in Sinjar

The Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Faiq Jabro, announced today, Friday, the return of (179) displaced Yazidis to their areas of original residence in Sinjar.Jabro said in a statement, “As part of the Ministry’s plan to end the displacemen…

The Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Faiq Jabro, announced today, Friday, the return of (179) displaced Yazidis to their areas of original residence in Sinjar.

Jabro said in a statement, "As part of the Ministry's plan to end the displacement file in the country, (179) Yazidi displaced persons were voluntarily returned from the displacement camps in Dohuk Governorate to their original areas of residence in Sinjar district and its sub-districts in Nineveh Governorate, in coordination with the security forces and local governments in the two governorates and the Joint Operations Command to secure their return.”

She stressed, "the need for all efforts to be concerted in order to continue working and providing services to the categories of care of the Ministry and facilitating the procedures for the return of the displaced to their areas of original residence."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency