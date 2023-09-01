A number of accused and violators arrested in Wasit Governorate

The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Friday, the arrest of a number of defendants and violators in Wasit Governorate.The Ministry said in a statement, “Wasit Police continues to implement its security practices to enhance security measures by con…

The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Friday, the arrest of a number of defendants and violators in Wasit Governorate.

The Ministry said in a statement, “Wasit Police continues to implement its security practices to enhance security measures by conducting security practices conducted by the formations of the Wasit Governorate Police Command throughout the governorate, where (69) wanted persons were arrested according to various legal articles.”

On the other hand, the Traffic Directorate detachments were able to impose (267) traffic fines for vehicles violating the regulations and laws.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency